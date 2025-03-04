Cam Ward, Abdul Carter set to visit Browns this week

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders won’t be the only top draft prospect paying the Browns a visit this week.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that quarterback Cam Ward and defensive end Abdul Carter are also set to come to Cleveland to meet with the team. Both players are also set for meetings with the Titans and both are expected to be among the first few picks in April’s draft.

The Titans, who are also set to meet with Sanders early next week, hold the first overall pick and the Browns have the second overall selection.

Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is also set to meet with the Titans and is seen as being a likely top pick as well, so it would not be surprising to see the Browns bring him in for a visit in the near future as well.