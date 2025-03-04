Report: Shedeur Sanders to visit Browns this week

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders said last month that his first pre-draft visit would be with the Browns and it is reportedly going to happen soon.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Sanders will be in Cleveland to meet with the team later this week. The Browns have the second overall pick in the draft.

Sanders is also set to meet with the Titans, who have the first overall pick, early next week. Sanders said that he also has plans to visit the Giants, who hold the third pick, but there’s been no further word on when that meeting might happen.

Sanders has said multiple times that the right fit is more important to him than where he goes in the draft and he’s also been adamant than he’ll be able to turn around any team that makes him their quarterback of the future. If he convinces one of those three teams that’s the case, Sanders won’t wait long before hearing his name called in Green Bay in April.