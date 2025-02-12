 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders has visits set with Browns, Giants

  
Published February 12, 2025 02:01 PM

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has started to set up his pre-draft visit schedule.

In a video posted to his brother’s Well Off Media account, Sanders was caught discussing his plans for visits to team facilities once that process gets underway next month. Sanders said that he has scheduled a pair of visits with teams at the top of the first round.

“I’ve got the Browns, then the Giants,” Sanders said. “That’s the only two right now.”

The Browns have the second overall pick and the Giants pick third overall. The Titans are picking first overall and are also seen as a potential landing spot for a quarterback, so it would not be surprising to see them added to the list as well.