Inside the Osa Odighizuwa deal

On Tuesday, the Cowboys signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year deal, in lieu of applying the $25.12 million franchise tag. In a highly unusual move, the terms released by the team differ from the terms leaked — undoubtedly by the player’s camp — to multiple reporters.

So with the thumb-racers saying it’s a four-year deal with a base value of $80 million and $58 million guaranteed but the team characterizing it as a deal with a maximum value of $80 million and $52 million guaranteed, the truth has gotten its pants on.

Here’s the full breakdown of the terms, per a source with knowledge of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $19.75 million.

2. 2025 offseason workout requirement: $500,000 salary de-escalation if he fails to satisfy the workout obligation.

3. 2025 base salary: $1.75 million, fully guaranteed but subject to the potential $500,000 de-escalation.

4. 2025 active per-game roster bonus: Up to $500,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

5. 2026 offseason workout requirement: $500,000 salary de-escalation if he fails to satisfy the workout obligation.

6. 2026 base salary: $16.5 million, fully guaranteed but subject to potential $500,000 de-escalation.

7. 2026 active per-game roster bonus: Up to $500,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

8. 2027 offseason workout requirement: $500,000 salary de-escalation if he fails to satisfy the workout obligation.

9. 2027 base salary: $20 million, $13 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in 2027. The salary is subject to salary de-escalation if he fails to satisfy the workout obligation.

10. 2027 active per-game roster bonus: Up to $500,000.

11. 2028 offseason workout requirement: $500,000 salary de-escalation if he fails to satisfy the workout obligation.

12. 2028 base salary: $20 million, subject to salary de-escalation.

13. 2028 active per-game roster bonus: Up to $500,000.

He’ll make $22 million in 2025, if he satisfies the offseason workout obligation and is on the active roster for all 17 regular-season games. That’s $3.12 million less than he would have made under the tag.

The full guarantee at signing is $39 million, with (as the Cowboys said) a total injury guarantee of $52 million.

As to the base value, it’s technically $80 million. However, $4 million is tied to complying with the offseason workout program for the next four years, and being on the active roster for every regular-season game in each of the next four years.

If Odighizuma had been tagged twice, he would have made $55.264 million through 2026. He’ll instead make $39 million over the next two years, with $2 million tied to offseason workouts and active per-game roster bonuses.

The Cowboys can exit the deal after two years.

So he’s getting $39 million for a two-year commitment in lieu of $25.12 million in 2025 and either $30.144 million next year or a shot at the open market next March.

It’s ultimately his right to take the deal. But even if the Cowboys wouldn’t have tagged him in 2026, he would have needed to make only $13.88 million in 2026 to break even.

To summarize, some players bet on themselves. Some take the bird in the hand. Odighizuwa took the bird in the hand.