Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys agree to four-year deal

  
Published March 4, 2025 12:10 PM

The Cowboys were reportedly ready to place the franchise tag on Osa Odighizuwa, but now that won’t be necessary.

According to NFL Media, Odighizuwa and Dallas have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, keeping him in the fold ahead of free agency.

He was No. 10 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents for this offseason.

The initial report indicates Odighizuwa’s deal is worth $80 million with $58 million guaranteed.

Odighizuwa, 26, was a third-round pick in the 2021 draft and has become a critical piece in the middle of Dallas’ defense. The defensive tackle has started all 17 games in each of the last three seasons, playing 78 percent of the defensive snaps in 2024.

Odighizuwa finished last season with 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits. In 67 career games, he’s tallied 13.5 sacks, 28 tackles for los, and 58 QB hits.