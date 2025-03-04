 Skip navigation
Cowboys announce Osa Odighizuwa’s signing of his four-year deal

  
March 4, 2025

The Cowboys announced Tuesday that defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has signed his four-year contract.

Patrik Walker of the team website says it is a deal with a “max value of” $80 million, with $52 million guaranteed, which differs from initial reports that called it an $80 million deal with $58 million guaranteed. Odighizuwa could have made $55 million the next two years under the tag, though there is no guarantee the Cowboys would have tagged him in 2026.

The team was prepared to tag him before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET tag deadline if they couldn’t get a deal completed and for good reason.

He ranked 10th on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents for this offseason.

Odighizuwa, 26, was a third-round pick in the 2021 draft and has become a critical piece at the 3-technique in Dallas’ defense. He has started all 17 games in each of the past three seasons, playing 78 percent of the defensive snaps in 2024.

Odighizuwa finished last season with 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits. In 67 career games, he’s tallied 13.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 58 quarterback hits.