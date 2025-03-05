The Packers are the favorites to sign Davante Adams

Since the Jets were going to cut receiver Davante Adams before next Wednesday, they gave him a head start on the open market.

So he’s now a free agent for the first time in his career.

And the betting favorite to sign him is the team that drafted him in 2014. Via DraftKings, the Packers have +190 odds to be Adams’s next team.

The Chargers are next at +500, followed by the 49ers at +650, the Rams at +750, the Steelers at +950, and the Broncos and Patriots at 1000.

Another reunion, with the Raiders, is a 12-1 proposition.

Some think he’ll land wherever quarterback Aaron Rodgers goes. With the Giants at -150 to sign Rodgers, maybe Adams (like Rodgers) will be changing teams without changing addresses.