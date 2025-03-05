 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter also will visit Cleveland this week

  
Published March 4, 2025 07:34 PM

The Browns have the second overall choice, so it makes sense that they will have the top draft prospects travel to Cleveland.

The team will have cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter as one of their 30 visits. He will travel to the training facility this week, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders and defensive end Abdul Carter also will visit the Browns this week.

The Titans, who have the first pick, are expected to have the same players into their facility.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said last week that Hunter can play both positions in the NFL, but he sees him primarily as a wide receiver.

In his Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2024, Hunter played 688 defensive snaps and 672 on offense. He made 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and four interceptions and 11 pass breakups on defense last season.