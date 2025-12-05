Lamar Jackson officially has no injury designation

Lamar Jackson has no injury designation after a full practice on Friday.

As coach John Harbaugh said Friday morning, the Ravens quarterback will start Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Jackson has an ankle injury that limited him on Wednesday and kept him out of practice on Thursday.

In nine games this season, Jackson has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,841 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Ravens ruled out outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles). Both players remain on injured reserve, and the team will not activate either player this week.

Every player on the Ravens’ 53-player roster is good to go.