TE Dalton Kincaid, RT Spencer Brown questionable for Bills-Bengals

The Bills have listed two more players with a game status for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring/knee) and right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) are both questionable.

Kincaid has not played since Buffalo’s Nov. 9 loss to Miami. He’s recorded 29 catches for 448 yards with four touchdowns in eight games this season.

Brown has not played since the Nov. 20 loss to the Texans.

Earlier on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott announced Joey Bosa (hamstring/wrist) and Terrel Bernard (elbow) have been ruled out for Week 14. Receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) is also doubtful.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (concussion), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (foot), long snapper Reid Ferguson (neck), fullback Reggie Gilliam (knee), tight end Jackson Hawes (back), and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (wrist) are all off injury report and are set to play.