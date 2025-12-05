 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TE Dalton Kincaid, RT Spencer Brown questionable for Bills-Bengals

  
Published December 5, 2025 04:14 PM

The Bills have listed two more players with a game status for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring/knee) and right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) are both questionable.

Kincaid has not played since Buffalo’s Nov. 9 loss to Miami. He’s recorded 29 catches for 448 yards with four touchdowns in eight games this season.

Brown has not played since the Nov. 20 loss to the Texans.

Earlier on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott announced Joey Bosa (hamstring/wrist) and Terrel Bernard (elbow) have been ruled out for Week 14. Receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) is also doubtful.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (concussion), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (foot), long snapper Reid Ferguson (neck), fullback Reggie Gilliam (knee), tight end Jackson Hawes (back), and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (wrist) are all off injury report and are set to play.