Joey Bosa, Terrel Bernard ruled out for Bills-Bengals

  
Published December 5, 2025 11:45 AM

The Bills will not have two of their key defensive players when they take on the Bengals this weekend.

Via Chris Brown of the team’s website, head coach Sean McDermott announced in his weekly interview with WGR 550 that defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Terrel Bernard have been ruled out for Week 14.

Bosa is dealing with hamstring and wrist injuries. Bernard has an elbow injury. Neither Bosa nor Bernard has practiced this week.

Receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) will be listed as doubtful.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play. Right tackle Spencer Brown’s status will be determined later on Friday, as he’s been limited this week with a shoulder injury.

Defensive end AJ Epenesa (foot) was added to the injury report on Thursday as a non-participant, but is set to practice on Friday and should be OK to play against Cincinnati.

Buffalo’s full final injury report of the week will be released later on Friday.