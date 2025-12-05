Rams will not activate Tutu Atwell from IR this week

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has not played since Oct. 19 when he injured a hamstring. Coach Sean McVay said on Nov. 24 that he expected Atwell to return for Week 13, that Atwell was “ready to roll.”

Eleven days later, though, Atwell remains on injured reserve. McVay said Friday that Atwell is ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Atwell will miss his sixth consecutive game.

The Rams have one more week to decide whether to activate Atwell from injured reserve or let him finish the season on injured reserve. McVay indicated earlier this week that it’s about finding a roster spot for Atwell rather than Atwell having had a setback in his recovery.

“I have a lot of love for him and what he’s done and how he’s handled it,” McVay said. “It’s been a unique set of circumstances relative to the timing and figuring out how you get 48 guys up and being able to balance that out relative to how many on offense, how many on defense and your three specialists. That’s not something that we’ve explored or really thought is a possibility, but you never know.”

Atwell signed a $10 million contract in the offseason but has only four catches for 164 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Rams list cornerback Darious Williams (tibia) as doubtful and defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf) as questionable.