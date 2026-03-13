 Skip navigation
Cowboys agree to terms with Cobie Durant

  
Published March 13, 2026 07:23 AM

The Cowboys hope to have a better defense in 2026 and they have added another piece they hope helps them accomplish that goal.

Agent Malki Kawa told Adam Schefter of ESPN that cornerback Cobie Durant has agreed to a deal in Dallas. It’s a one-year pact worth up to $5.5 million.

Durant was a 2022 fourth-round pick in Los Angeles and has been a regular in the Rams’ secondary since entering the league. He had 40 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in 2025.

The Rams moved in a different direction at corner by acquiring Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this week, so Durant will move on to Dallas to try to boost their pass defense.