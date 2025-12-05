Chiefs list RT Jawaan Taylor, RG Trey Smith as doubtful for Week 14 vs. Texans

Already without their starting left tackle, the Chiefs are also now unlikely to have their starting right side of the offensive line when they play the Texans on Sunday.

Kansas City is listing right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Jawaan Taylor as doubtful for Week 14.

Neither Smith (ankle) nor Taylor (triceps/knee) was able to practice this week.

While head coach Andy Reid told reporters at his Friday press conference that the club was waiting to see about Smith and Taylor’s availability, players will rarely suit up once they’ve been listed as doubtful.

Left tackle Josh Simmons went on injured reserve earlier this week after undergoing surgery to repair his dislocated wrist.

Reid said earlier this week that Wanya Morris would take over at left tackle and Jaylon Moore would play right tackle in the event Taylor was out. Mike Caliendo started at right guard in place of Smith last week.

Additionally, cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back) has been ruled out after he did not practice all week. Nikko Remigio (shoulder) was limited on Friday after being full for Wednesday and Thursday, and has also been ruled out.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), safety Bryan Cook (ankle), tight end Noah Gray (concussion/shoulder), safety Jaden Hicks (shoulder) defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb), running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), and receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) are all off the injury report and set to play.