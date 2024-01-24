Patrick Mahomes: Travis Kelce becoming a celebrity hasn’t changed him

In the last year, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has hosted Saturday Night Live and dated Taylor Swift, raising his profile to make him one of the most famous athletes in America. But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says Kelce is unchanged.

“Travis has always been Travis,” Mahomes said. “It’s been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn’t been any different.”

Mahomes said that he was happiest for Kelce when seeing him host Saturday Night Live, noting that Kelce has been quoting SNL sketches in the locker room for years and that hosting the show was a dream come true for him.

“It was really, really cool,” Mahomes said. “It was a dream of his. He knows all the skits from guys that were on Saturday Night Live. He was telling me the ones from before I was even born. I was like, ‘Trav, I’m not the same age as you, I don’t even know who that is.’”

Now Kelce is one win away from another appearance on the TV show with the biggest audience, the Super Bowl.