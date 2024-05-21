WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings are not at 49ers’ OTAs

49ers receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are not present for the team’s organized activities Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Aiyuk’s absence was expected.

He is seeking a contract extension, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the sides are not close in talks.

Aiyuk is not expected at any of the voluntary work. It is unknown whether he will show up for the mandatory minicamp to avoid some $100,000 in fines.

Aiyuk is scheduled to play on his fifth-year option worth $14.1 million fully guaranteed.

He earned second-team All-Pro honors after leading the team with 1,342 receiving yards on 75 receptions, and he has 15 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Jennings has not signed his restricted free agent tender.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa is making a rare appearance at the team’s OTAs.