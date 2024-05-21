 Skip navigation
Bengals will put at least $100 million into upgrades at their home stadium

  
Published May 21, 2024 04:46 PM

At a time when the Bengals have been trying to extend their lease, they’ve decided to dump millions into the building where they’re committed to play for only three more seasons.

On Tuesday, the Bengals announced they’ll make a private investment of $100 million to $120 million in upgrades to Paycor Stadium.

The owners approved the move on Tuesday at quarterly meetings in Nashville. The improvements will continue through 2026, with projects including “updated video and audio systems, renovations to suites and club lounges, concession upgrades and beautification projects.”

“The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati,” Bengals executive V.P. Katie Blackburn said. “We are lucky to have a great stadium and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility. We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better.”

There was no announcement with this news regarding a new lease. Last month, there were signs of frustration over perceived delays in getting something done.