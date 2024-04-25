 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frustration emerges over Bengals stadium lease negotiations

  
Published April 25, 2024 06:33 AM

The Bengals’ lease at Paycor Stadium runs through 2026. And the Bengals are getting impatient with the pace of the talks.

According to Scott Wartman of the Cincinnati Enquirer, communications between the team and Hamilton County reveal growing frustrations between the team and the governmental entity responsible for the stadium.

“The team has grown concerned that there really isn’t political will for any deal,” Bengals Vice President Troy Blackburn wrote on August 8, 2023 to Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto, following a meeting regarding a lease extension.

The Hamilton County Commissioners have since agreed to make $39 million in repairs and renovations, including new turf and club seating. Blackburn wanted much more than that, with the county committing $300 million to improvements and the Bengals adding $50 million.

The bigger question is the agreement that binds the team to the venue.

“We think it’s a good start, but it’s not nearly enough just to maintain the building,” Aaron Herzig, an attorney for the Bengals, told the Enquirer. “So it’s only a good start. The big question is what does the county want to do next? And we don’t know.”

They don’t know because nothing has been happening.

“In terms of moving forward on lease negotiations . . . we’ve seen no progress,” Herzig added. “And we’re wondering, we really have genuine questions about what the county wants.”

From the county’s perspective, a $300 million commitment to upgrade the stadium requires more than a five-year extension of the lease.

Earlier this week, the Hamilton County Commissioners nevertheless expressed urgency to get moving.

“It’s time,” Commissioner Alicia Reece said. “We need to give everybody a deadline so we’re not at the last minute with our back against the wall.”

Reece, as noted earlier this week, wants the NFL to pay at least $100 million for upgrades, with the Bengals, Ohio, and Hamilton County contributing, too.

The clock is ticking. The Bengals have until June 2025 to decide whether to exercise the first of five two-year extensions of the lease. If they decline that option, the Bengals will be on track for geographic free agency after the 2026 season.