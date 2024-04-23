 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Local official wants NFL to kick in $100 million for upgrades to Bengals stadium

  
Published April 23, 2024 04:53 PM

The Bengals want upgrades to their 24-year-old stadium. A local official wants the NFL to kick in a lot of money for the project.

According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, via Sports Business Daily, Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said the NFL “should be prepared to kick in at least” $100 million for the upgrades to Paycor Stadium.

Reece cited similar contributions by the league to stadium construction in Buffalo and Nashville. In Cincinnati, however, the stadium simply would be renovated.

Reece said that she and the two other County Commissioners would expect money for the upgrades to come from the Bengals, the NFL, Ohio, and Hamilton County.

The current lease between the Bengals and the county runs through 2026. That’s only three more seasons.

It’s hard to envision the Bengals playing anywhere but Cincinnati. Still, we’ve seen this movie before. If a team can’t get what it wants locally, it will discreetly (or not) see what else is out there.

In the end, it’s a business decision for the Bengals. How much will we make? How much will it cost? Ultimately, how profitable and valuable will the team be?

At this point, the Bengals don’t even have to say it. The local officials know it. Anyone else who has paid any attention to issues like this knows it, too.