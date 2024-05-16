Bears sign fifth-round DE Austin Booker

The Bears signed fifth-round defensive end Austin Booker, the team announced Thursday.

The Bears acquired the No. 144 pick they spent on Booker from the Bills in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round selection.

Booker played at Kansas, appearing in 12 games last season. He played six games at the University of Minnesota in 2022.

He played sparingly for the Golden Gophers but totaled 56 tackles, eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss for the Jayhawks in 2023 and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Booker is the third of the Bears’ five draft picks to sign. Third-round offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie and fourth-round punter Tory Taylor previously signed their four-year contracts.

The two unsigned picks are first-round quarterback Caleb Williams and first-round receiver Rome Odunze.