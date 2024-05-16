 Skip navigation
Community benefits side agreement could be issue for Jaguars stadium renovation

  
Published May 16, 2024 06:48 PM

The $1.4 billion deal to renovate the Jaguars’ home stadium comes with a side deal. And that side deal is already raising questions for the 19 people who will give the arrangement its final blessing on behalf of the citizens of Jacksonville.

Via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union, members of Jacksonville City Council have questions about a community benefits agreement, which will entail the Jaguars paying $150 million and the city paying $150 million.

“I will study it all, including the mayor’s suggested financing mechanism,” City Council finance committee chairman Nick Howland said on X. “If taxpayers are the quarterback, I’ll be the left tackle. I won’t let them be blindsided.”

That said, City Council President Ron Salem believes the proposed agreement establishes a framework that can lead to a final deal.

“I think it’s about what I expected,” Salem said. “I think the percentage of the city’s contribution was maybe even a little bit lower than what I expected, frankly, and I love the idea of the Jaguars [being responsible] for cost overruns. That’s a big deal.”

That is a big deal, because these project NEVER come in under budget.

A vote could come as soon as June 25. A simple majority of the 19 council members is required. The league must separately approve the deal, by a 75-percent supermajority.