Joe Thuney a long shot to play in Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered updates about a couple of injured players on Tuesday and neither one was positive.

Reid said that left guard Joe Thuney is a long shot to practice this week and play against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Thuney is dealing with a pectoral injury that kept him from playing against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game and he has not practiced since being injured in the team’s win over the Bills.

Nick Allegretti replaced Thuney against the Bills and started in place of him against the Ravens.

Reid also said that there’s only a slim chance that the team activates running back Jerick McKinnon in time to play this weekend. McKinnon has been on injured reserve with a groin injury, but was designated for return before the team traveled to Las Vegas.