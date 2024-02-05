How did the Chiefs make it to Super Bowl 58? Kansas City’s Path to SB LVIII

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs always seem to find a way. Tua Tagovailoa tried to stop them. Josh Allen narrowly missed again. Lamar Jackson could almost feel his elusive Super Bowl berth. The AFC’s window of opportunity was open throughout the year; cracks were visible in the Chiefs’ foundation and weakened by inconsistent offensive play, demoralizing late-season losses, and moments that felt like rock bottom. None of it ultimately mattered. All Mahomes & Co. needed was a ticket to the playoffs.

Now, he and the Chiefs find themselves in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, with a chance to go back-to-back. They’re plenty familiar with this year’s opponent, Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers, a team hungry for redemption after falling to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, when Kansas City won its first title of the Mahomes era. Let’s revisit the Chiefs’ season and how they made it to Super Bowl 58.

Chiefs’ path to the playoffs

Most teams would be ecstatic with an 11-6 finish. For Kansas City, though, it was symbolic of their turbulent season. Between dropped passes, Travis Kelce’s health, and a general feeling that something was “off,” this certainly wasn’t the well-oiled machine we have all come to expect. Their sparkling 6-1 record soon turned to 8-5 by Week 14, following a stretch of losses to Denver, Philadelphia, Green Bay, and Buffalo. No one could forget the chaotic ending against the Bills, capped off by Kadarius Toney’s costly offsides penalty that wiped out an unbelievable game-winning touchdown. Kansas City’s lowest point may not have been in upstate New York, but in Week 16, when the Raiders stunned the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite the heartbreaking losses and intense national attention on their offensive shortcomings, the Chiefs managed to win their eighth straight AFC West crown in Week 17 vs. the Bengals. It was a division title earned mostly through the best defense Patrick Mahomes has played with in his career. Led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and fueled by Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie, and L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City’s elite unit allowed the league’s second-fewest yards (289.7) and points (17.3) per game this year.

The Chiefs have used the playoffs to send a reminder that the AFC still runs through them, even if it means going on the road. After handling the Dolphins 26-7 at home in the Wild Card, KC earned consecutive road wins in Buffalo and Baltimore to book its trip to Super Bowl LVIII. It will be a clash of the AFC’s No. 3 seed against the NFC’s top-seeded 49ers. Expect a heavyweight battle between fearsome defenses and offenses capable of fireworks.

What were the Chiefs preseason Super Bowl odds?

Kansas City entered the 2023–24 season with +550 odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How many times have the Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in their 64-year history. The victories have come against the Vikings (SB IV), 49ers (SB LIV), and Eagles (SB LVII).

What is Andy Reid’s record in the Super Bowl?

Andy Reid is 2-2 in the big game as a head coach.

As Eagles head coach

SB XXXIX: Loss (vs. Patriots)

As Chiefs head coach

SB LIV: Win (vs. 49ers)

SB LV: Loss (vs. Buccaneers)

SB LVII: Win (vs. Eagles)

SB LVIII: TBD (vs. 49ers)

How many Super Bowls does Patrick Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes has two Super Bowl victories under his belt. He and Chiefs HC Andy Reid won their first title together in SB LIV (Feb. 2, 2020) after defeating the 49ers 31-20. Mahomes captured his second championship with a 38-35 win over the Eagles in SB LVII (Feb. 13, 2023).

Who was the Chiefs’ leading rusher this season?

Second-year RB Isiah Pacheco was the clear leader of Kansas City’s backfield, recording 938 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for a Chiefs’ offense that desperately needed an effective ground game. The team’s second-leading rusher? Patrick Mahomes (389).

Who were the Chiefs leading receivers this season?

Superstar TE Travis Kelce once again led all Chiefs pass catchers with 984 yards, his first season under 1,000 receiving yards since 2015. Rookie wideout Rashee Rice emerged as a legitimate weapon and Kansas City’s future WR1, finishing with 938 yards and a team-leading seven receiving TDs.

What are Travis Kelce’s stats with Taylor Swift in attendance? What is the Chiefs’ record with her in attendance?

Travis Kelce’s global popularity has soared thanks to his girlfriend and pop culture icon, Taylor Swift. The veteran tight end hauled in 80 catches for 946 yards and five touchdowns in the 12 games she attended, with the Chiefs finishing 9-3 in those matchups. His biggest performance in front of Swift came against the Chargers in Week 7, when he recorded a season-high 12 receptions for 179 yards and one score. She was also there for his critical 11-catch, 116-yard afternoon against the Ravens in the AFC Championship game.