Josh Allen won’t participate in Wednesday walk-through due to foot injury

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters earlier this week that there will be a lot of factors in consideration for playing time in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Jets.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s health is among them. To that end, McDermott told reporters that Allen will not participate in Buffalo’s walk-through practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

But Allen is on the mend and is expected to be available.

“It looks like he is moving in the right direction,” McDermott said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

McDermott added that Allen’s right foot is in a better spot than it was at this time last week.

Allen appeared to be hampered by the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. He finished the game 23-of-35 passing for 262 yards while rushing for 27 yards with two touchdowns. He also had two fumbles and was sacked five times.

Allen has not thrown a touchdown pass in the last two weeks.

Additionally, McDermott said linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive end Joey Bosa, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, safety Jordan Poyer, and fullback Reggie Gilliam won’t participate in the walk-through.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive back Cam Lewis, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are set to be limited.

Kicker Matt Prater will be listed as a full participant.