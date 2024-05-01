 Skip navigation
As expected, Cowboys decline fifth-year option on Trey Lance's contract

  
Published May 1, 2024 06:14 PM

The Cowboys will not exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Trey Lance’s contract, Todd Archer or ESPN reports.

The move was expected given it would fully guarantee Lance $22.4 million for 2025. The Cowboys already have a cap hit of at least $40.137 million for Dak Prescott for next season, regardless whether he plays for them or not.

Prescott, Cooper Rush and now Lance are scheduled to become free agents in 2025.

The Cowboys acquired Lance from the 49ers last August for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The former No. 3 overall pick was inactive for all 17 games.

He is set to make $5.31 million this season.

Of the four quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 2021, only Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence had his fifth-year option exercised.

Lance will compete with Rush for the backup job behind Prescott this season.

The Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Micah Parsons’ contract.