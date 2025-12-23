Trent Williams: No. 1 seed is important, but it’s not No. 1 on our mind right now

The 49ers clinched a playoff spot before they took the field on Monday night, but that didn’t take any wind out of their sails against the Colts.

Brock Purdy’s five touchdown passes paved the way to a 48-27 win that keeps the 49ers in the running for another prize. If they beat the Bears and the Seahawks in their two remaining games, the 49ers will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the postseason.

After Monday’s win, left tackle Trent Williams said that the team is not putting that possibility ahead of the task at hand.

“It’s not end-all be-all, but it’s definitely important,” Williams said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We got two playoff teams coming up, so I’m just more excited to see how we match up. Can we continue to play the football that we’re proud of, the football that we played tonight? Because it’s a great chance that we could see one of those two teams in the playoffs, as well. So, the number one seed, obviously it’s a path to that, but it’s not the one thing in our mind right now, especially not mine.”

The 49ers’ offseason changes led to doubts that they’d be in the playoff mix this year and injuries to players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner during the season didn’t do much to change that outlook. The team has just kept winning, however, and they’re a couple of weeks away from making the road to the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium run through Levi’s Stadium.