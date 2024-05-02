 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ezekiel Elliott on return to Cowboys: I’m here to chase a dream

  
Published May 1, 2024 10:23 PM

In Ezekiel Elliott’s rookie season of 2016, the Cowboys went 13-3 and had home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Aaron Rodgers, though, turned a third-and-20 with 12 seconds left into a 35-yard gain and a game-winning field goal with no time left, giving the Packers a divisional round upset.

That’s as close as the Cowboys’ running back has come to the Super Bowl. A long way away, in other words.

But Elliott’s dream has not died.

In his ninth season, Elliott has returned to the Cowboys to try to do what he hasn’t done.

I’m here to chase a dream,” Elliott said Wednesday night, via Joseph Hoyt of lonestarlive.com.

The last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl, Elliott was six months old. They won two playoff games during Elliott’s first seven seasons.

He had other offers but wanted to rejoin Dak Prescott in Dallas in hopes of turning back the clock.

“It was just important to get back here,” Elliott said, “and finish what I started.”

Elliott currently sits atop the depth chart at the position for the Cowboys.