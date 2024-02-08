Super Bowl National Anthem 2024: Reba McEntire Performance, Start Time, Length History

Super Bowl 2024 is expected to be a show-stopping production from start to finish this Sunday, February 11 as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RELATED - How to watch/live stream Super Bowl LVIII: Everything you need to know about the Chiefs vs 49ers game

Kick off for the big game is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS. See below to find answers to all of your entertainment questions including information about who is singing the national anthem, who is performing at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show, previous national anthem singers, and more.

FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Kyle Shanahan on Pick 262 and Peter King’s 40-Year Roster

Who is singing the national anthem for Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl 2024 kicks off with a national anthem performance by Reba McEntire also known as “The Queen of Country Music”.

Previous Super Bowl National Anthem Singers and Length History:

2023: Chris Stapleton - 2:01

2022: Mickey Guyton - 1:51

2021: Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan - 2:17

2020: Demi Lovato - 1:49

2019: Gladys Knight - 2:01

2018: Pink - 1:52

2017: Luke Bryan - 2:04

2016: Lady Gaga - 2:23

2015: Idina Menzel - 2:04

2014: Renée Fleming - 2:03

2013: Alicia Keys - 2:36

2012: Kelly Clarkson - 1:34



Who is singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl 2024?

Grammy award-winning singer Andra Day will perform the historical hymn.

R&B sensation and 8-time Grammy award winner Usher, 45, will take the stage at halftime during Super Bowl 2024.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2024 Rosters - Starters, QBs and more for San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs

What are some of Usher’s most streamed songs?

According to Spotify streaming, here is a list of Usher’s top 5 songs:

1. Yeah! (feat Lil Jon & Ludacris)

2. DJ Got us Fallin’ in Love (feat. Pitbull)

3. Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)

4. Standing Next to You (USHER remix)

5. My Boo

Taylor Swift will be performing in Tokyo, Japan from February 7 through February 10. She would need to travel 5,500 miles to get there but with Tokyo being 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, it is possible for her to make it to Vegas the night before the big game to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 2024 will be in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. This marks the first year that a Super Bowl will be contested in Nevada.

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date: Sunday, February 11th

Sunday, February 11th Time : 6:30pm ET

: 6:30pm ET Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ TV: CBS

RELATED: What is the Roman Numeral for Super Bowl 2024? SB LVIII Explained, History, How it Works, And More

Will the Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl 2024?

Will Chiefs' dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl? Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. join Brother From Another to preview Super Bowl LVIII and discuss if the Kansas City Chiefs should be considered a dynasty if they win their third title with Patrick Mahomes.

How to watch Super Bowl coverage on Peacock

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.

PFT Live:

Mike Florio and Chris Simms will be live from Las Vegas every weekday at 1 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Simms Unbuttoned:

Watch on Tues., Feb. 6 and Fri., Feb. 9 from Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour:

Matthew Berry and Co. will be live from Las Vegas every weekday on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Rotoworld Football Show:

Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak will be giving fantasy analysis on the top NFL storylines every Tues. and Thur. leading into Super Bowl week and then ramping it up to three shows (Tues., Wed., Thur.) from Las Vegas. Watch on YouTube.

Bet the Edge:

Betting analysis from Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick will be published every weekday at 6 a.m. ET. Watch on YouTube

Brother From Another:

The show will be live every weekday during Super Bowl week at 3 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock and YouTube.

