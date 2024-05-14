Amazon makes late push to land Christmas games

For Christmas 2024, it was beginning to look a lot like Netflix. That could be changing.

There’s industry buzz that Amazon is making a strong push to win the rights to one or both of the December 25 games, after it appeared that Netflix was poised to pilfer the Christmas games.

That’s why the initial reports were equivocal. Nothing is done until it’s done, especially when it comes to deals with the NFL. Just when it looked like it would be Netflix, it could still be Amazon.

Keeping the games with an existing broadcast partner could be wise for the NFL. With a variety of networks and streamers committed through 2029 at a minimum, the idea that the NFL would claw two games from the 272-game slate in 2024 and sell them to an outside entity was ruffling feathers.

Those feathers could end up being unruffled, with Amazon potentially getting one or more games.

There’s also a mystery bidder, as we hear it. That could be Google/YouTube or even Apple.

For now, the point is this — it’s not done. By the time it is, it could be Amazon.