 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amazon makes late push to land Christmas games

  
Published May 13, 2024 11:00 PM

For Christmas 2024, it was beginning to look a lot like Netflix. That could be changing.

There’s industry buzz that Amazon is making a strong push to win the rights to one or both of the December 25 games, after it appeared that Netflix was poised to pilfer the Christmas games.

That’s why the initial reports were equivocal. Nothing is done until it’s done, especially when it comes to deals with the NFL. Just when it looked like it would be Netflix, it could still be Amazon.

Keeping the games with an existing broadcast partner could be wise for the NFL. With a variety of networks and streamers committed through 2029 at a minimum, the idea that the NFL would claw two games from the 272-game slate in 2024 and sell them to an outside entity was ruffling feathers.

Those feathers could end up being unruffled, with Amazon potentially getting one or more games.

There’s also a mystery bidder, as we hear it. That could be Google/YouTube or even Apple.

For now, the point is this — it’s not done. By the time it is, it could be Amazon.