Giants sign undrafted DL Elijah Chatman, cut OLB Jeremiah Martin

  
Published May 13, 2024 07:38 PM

The Giants signed undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman on Monday, the team announced. The defensive lineman participated in the Giants’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

In a corresponding move, the Giants waived outside linebacker Jeremiah Martin.

The Giants signed Martin to a futures deal following the 2023 season.

Chatman played 60 games at SMU, the second-most games in program history. He was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference as a graduate student in 2023, when he totaled 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Chatman was second-team All-AAC in 2021 and 2022.