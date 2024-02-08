Super Bowl 2024 is this Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV—the year Mahomes won his first NFL title.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 2024 is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS network. See below for answers to all of your questions about the big game including how you can live stream the game for free, the Chiefs and 49ers Super Bowl franchise history, and much more.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024.

How did the Kansas City Chiefs get to the Super Bowl?

Kansas City finished the regular season 11-6 to take the AFC West title for the eighth consecutive season. The Chiefs went on to defeat the Dolphins 26-7 during Wild Card Weekend at home, before handing losses to the Bills (27-24) and Ravens (17-10) on the road to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

How many times have the Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

In their 64-year history, the Chiefs have hoisted up the Lombardi trophy three times. The victories have come against the Vikings (SB IV), 49ers (SB LIV), and Eagles (SB LVII).

With a win on Sunday, Kansas City will become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.



How did the San Francisco 49ers get to the Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers went 12-5 during the regular season and entered the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 1 seed which granted them a bye week during Wild Card Weekend.

The 49ers defeated the Packers 24-21 in the divisional round and the Lions 34-31 in the conference championship game to advance to Super Bowl 2024.

How many times have the 49ers won the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 marks San Francisco’s third time in the big game since 2013. The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in seven total appearances. Their five titles, all earned between 1982 and 1995, are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-most in league history.

Which teams were eliminated in the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs?

AFC:

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Houston Texans

5. Cleveland Browns

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC:

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. Detroit Lions

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl 2024 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever. The game will be at Allegiant Stadium—home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Who is performing the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

Usher will take the stage at halftime. The R&B sensation’s new album Coming Home drops on Friday, February 9 just three days before the big game.

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date: Sunday, February 11th

Sunday, February 11th Time : 6:30pm ET

: 6:30pm ET Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ TV: CBS

Mahomes Motivated by not Wanting Pain of SB Loss:

Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Peter King unpack why Patrick Mahomes is “more addicted” to staying away from that feeling of losing a Super Bowl than the joy of hoisting a trophy.

Will Purdy silence doubters with Super Bowl win?

Will Purdy silence doubters with Super Bowl win? Liv Moods joins Michael Holley live at the Super Bowl LVIII to talk about whether Brock Purdy is an elite quarterback, the difference in coaching between the Chiefs and 49ers, and more.

