Where is the 2024 Super Bowl: Location, Date, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game

The biggest NFL game of the year takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever this Sunday, February 11. Super Bowl LVIII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will kick off at Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 PM ET on CBS.

See below to for additional information on how to watch/live stream Super Bowl LVIII.

RELATED - How to watch/live stream Super Bowl LVIII: Everything you need to know about the Chiefs vs 49ers game

Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their 2022-2023 Super Bowl title as they make their fourth championship appearance in the last five seasons. With 2 Super Bowl MVP victories already under his belt, 7th-year QB Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished a lot but the 28-year-old will reach a new milestone this Sunday as the youngest quarterback in history to start a fourth Super Bowl.

FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Kyle Shanahan on Pick 262 and Peter King’s 40-Year Roster

The San Francisco 49ers make their first Super Bowl appearance since 2013 after finishing the regular season 12-5 to enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Brock Purdy, in just his second NFL season, looks to earn his first Super Bowl title.

Brock Purdy: The keys to the 49ers’ offense weren’t given to me, I had to earn my place

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is set to take place on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date: Sunday, February 11th

Sunday, February 11th Time : 6:30pm ET

: 6:30pm ET Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ TV: CBS

RELATED: What is the Roman Numeral for Super Bowl 2024? SB LVIII Explained, History, How it Works, And More

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024?

Reba McEntire also known as “The Queen of Country Music” will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

R&B sensation Usher, 45, will take the stage at halftime during Super Bowl 2024.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2024 Rosters - Starters, QBs and more for San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs

Why Mahomes has the same Ethos as Brady:

Why Mahomes ‘has the same ethos’ as Brady Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Peter King to explore similarities between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, specifically as it pertains to confidence in their offenses and the ability to “get it right.”

How to watch Super Bowl coverage on Peacock

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.

PFT Live:

Mike Florio and Chris Simms will be live from Las Vegas every weekday at 1 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Simms Unbuttoned:

Watch on Tues., Feb. 6 and Fri., Feb. 9 from Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour:

Matthew Berry and Co. will be live from Las Vegas every weekday on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or YouTube.

Rotoworld Football Show:

Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak will be giving fantasy analysis on the top NFL storylines every Tues. and Thur. leading into Super Bowl week and then ramping it up to three shows (Tues., Wed., Thur.) from Las Vegas. Watch on YouTube.

Bet the Edge:

Betting analysis from Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick will be published every weekday at 6 a.m. ET. Watch on YouTube

Brother From Another:

The show will be live every weekday during Super Bowl week at 3 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock and YouTube.

