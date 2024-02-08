Super Bowl 2024 Cheat Sheet: Key Players, Coaching matchup, records, history, stats, info

The 2023 NFL season comes to a close this weekend with Super Bowl LVIII. Maybe your team was never in playoff contention, or maybe you decided to take a break from the ins and outs of this year’s NFL season. If, for whatever the reason, you need a quick review of the key names and storylines before Sunday’s game, NBC Sports has you covered with a cheat sheet on everything you need to know. Keep reading for all the most important details, from the game date and time to key players and what to watch for when Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy take the field in Las Vegas.

When and where is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, with this year marking the first time the Super Bowl will be played in Vegas.

Kickoff for the big game is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS Network and Paramount Plus. Before then, be sure to subscribe to Peacock to follow along with the latest news, storylines, recaps, and updates on-the-go or from the comfort of your own home.

The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. The 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to reach the Super Bowl, while the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to get here. This year’s Super Bowl is a rematch of Super Bowl 54, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20, in February 2020.

Who are the top players competing in the Super Bowl?

The San Francisco offense is led by QB Brock Purdy, who is in his second season in the NFL. Purdy, who was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has defied all odds to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Since taking over as the starter last season, Purdy has a 21-5 record in his first 27 NFL starts (including playoffs). Purdy’s offensive weapons include RB Christian McCaffrey, who led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards this season, and TE George Kittle, who was named First-Team All-Pro for the second time of his career this year. WR Deebo Samuel brings elite speed and is also able to contribute in the run game as well.

Patrick Mahomes continues to lead the Kansas City Chiefs, who are back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Mahomes has already won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and was named Super Bowl MVP in both wins. Mahomes’ top target is TE Travis Kelce, who is one of the top postseason performers in NFL history. Kelce has the most receptions in playoff history (156), while his 1,810 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns both rank 2nd in playoff history behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

This will be the remarkable fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After winning his first at Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season (against the 49ers, no less), Mahomes led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl in 2020, where they lost to the Buccaneers. After being eliminated in the AFC Conference Championship in 2021, KC made it all the way back to the Super Bowl last season, defeating the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

That means that this year they’re angling for their second consecutive title, which would make Mahomes and co. the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

What pick in the NFL Draft was Brock Purdy?

While KC QB Patrick Mahomes was a first-round pick in 2017, Brock Purdy had a far different draft experience: Purdy was picked in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 262nd overall, the final pick of the draft. That last draft pick is often (fondly) referred to as “Mr. Irrelevant”, a title Purdy has largely shed based on his performance since entering the league. After injuries to QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance last season, Purdy has become the No. 1 guy in San Francisco.

“The keys weren’t just given to me or anything, it had to be earned,” Purdy said of his experience in San Francisco. “Coming in Day One, just trying to learn Kyle’s system, his playbook, and earn the respect of my teammates. over time I’ve been able to step into that role and be ready for my opportunity. At the same time, I have a lot of help around me, and it’s allowed me to develop, and I’m going to continue to develop with the help and the cast I have around me.”

“I’m gonna be honest — I really don’t care,” the 24-year-old said when asked what people call him these days. “If it’s gonna be ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ still, great, I love it, but if that’s the case, then I’m gonna continue to wear it with pride.”

Who are the coaches of the Chiefs and 49ers?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coached by perennial playoff powerhouse Andy Reid. Affectionately known as “Big Red”, the 65-year-old Reid has been at the helm in KC since 2013, guiding the team to Super Bowl titles in the 2019 and 2022 seasons. Before arriving in Kansas City, Reid had a long run with the Philadelphia Eagles, but his first Super Bowl ring(s) came with the Chiefs.

The San Francisco 49ers are coached by Kyle Shanahan, whose led the team since the 2017 season. Despite being widely respected as one of the top coaches in the league, especially amongst a younger generation that includes Sean McVay, Zac Taylor and DeMeco Ryans, Shanahan has yet to win a Super Bowl as a head coach.

One of the biggest stories of the 2023 NFL season was superstar Taylor Swift’s relationship with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. Swift has been in attendance at multiple Chiefs’ games this season and is expected to be in Las Vegas at the Super Bowl.

Swift will have to travel across the world to get to Vegas in time for the big game. She is performing a concert in Tokyo on February 10th, but with Japan being 17 hours ahead of Vegas, she should have time to hop on her private jet and fly to Nevada in time for kickoff.

