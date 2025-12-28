Jaguars list RT Anton Harrison as questionable with an illness

The Jaguars added a starting offensive lineman to their injury report on Sunday morning.

Right tackle Anton Harrison is now listed as questionable to play against the Colts. Harrison is dealing with an illness.

Harrison has started all 13 games he has played this season and he’s started all 46 games he’s played since the Jaguars made him a first-round pick in 2023.

The Jaguars ruled out right guard Patrick Mekari on Friday’s injury report and center Robert Hainsey is listed as questionable to play with a groin injury, so they may have to do a lot of shuffling up front ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. Walker Little, Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum, and Jonah Monheim are bench options on the offensive line.