Matt LaFleur on Week 18 QB: A decision to make once Jordan Love clears protocol

Saturday night’s loss to the Ravens cemented the Packers as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, so there’s nothing material for the team to gain by beating the Vikings in Week 18.

That doesn’t mean that they will be resting everyone to put their healthiest possible team on the field in the wild card round, however. It was also their third straight loss and quarterback Jordan Love has not played since suffering a concussion in the first half of their Week 16 loss to the Bears. Malik Willis played well in the loss, but has also been dealing with a right shoulder injury that briefly forced him out of Saturday’s game.

After Saturday’s loss, head coach Matt LaFleur said that any decision about who will play quarterback against Minnesota will wait until Love is cleared for full football activities.

“We just want to get him through the protocol and then we’ll have a decision to make,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Love was a limited participant in practice last week and was initially listed as questionable before being ruled out on Friday.