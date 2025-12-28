Derrick Henry: I’m going to be praying for the Browns on Sunday

There will be no bigger Browns fans in the country on Sunday than the team that came into existence by leaving Cleveland without a football team for a few years in the 1990s.

The Ravens’ win over the Packers on Saturday night kept their playoff hopes alive, but they will go away if the Browns don’t upset the Steelers in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. After running for 216 yards and four touchdowns to beat Green Bay, Ravens running back Derrick Henry said he’ll be turning to a higher authority to help swing things the Browns’ way.

“I’m going to pray as soon as I get on the plane, when I get home in the morning, when I wake up,” Henry said, via the Ravens’ website. “Hopefully, we get blessed for the opportunity to have to play for something Week 18.”

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley spent a few weeks with the Browns this summer and said in his postgame press conference that he planned to call his former teammate and Browns starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders “really quick and make sure he gets it done.”

Art Modell’s decision to move to Baltimore after the 1995 season made the Ravens and Browns lifelong enemies, but the old saying is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. On Sunday, the Steelers are the shared adversary and that makes for unusual bedfellows in the AFC North.