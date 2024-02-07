Brock Purdy: The keys to the 49ers’ offense weren’t given to me, I had to earn my place

First-round draft picks are often proclaimed a team’s franchise quarterback without having to earn it. For Mr. Irrelevant, it’s different.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, said it’s been a different experience for him, having to earn everything that he’s had after going from third-string to first-string in his rookie year.

“The keys weren’t just given to me or anything, it had to be earned,” Purdy said. “Coming in Day One, just trying to learn Kyle’s system, his playbook, and earn the respect of my teammates. over time I’ve been able to step into that role and be ready for my opportunity. At the same time, I have a lot of help around me, and it’s allowed me to develop, and I’m going to continue to develop with the help and the cast I have around me.”

Purdy has led his team to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie and is now in the Super Bowl in his second season, but he doesn’t think he’s done developing as a quarterback.

“There’s a lot more room for me to grow,” Purdy said.

That’s a scary thought for the teams that will be facing Purdy and the 49ers for years to come.