 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs
GettyImages-2259537876.jpg
Prescott: 2026 is year Cowboys ‘make a big jump’
nbc_pft_kylermurray_260305.jpg
A’s open to Murray exploring return to baseball

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs
GettyImages-2259537876.jpg
Prescott: 2026 is year Cowboys ‘make a big jump’
nbc_pft_kylermurray_260305.jpg
A’s open to Murray exploring return to baseball

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers restructure Xavier McKinney’s contract for cap space

  
Published March 5, 2026 10:03 AM

The Packers have made a move for some cap room.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Green Bay has restructured safety Xavier McKinney’s contract, converting $4.25 million in salary to a bonus.

McKinney is under contract through 2027 after signing a four-year deal with Green Bay in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

In 2025, McKinney recorded 107 total tackles with 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and two interceptions in 16 games.