Packers restructure Xavier McKinney’s contract for cap space

The Packers have made a move for some cap room.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Green Bay has restructured safety Xavier McKinney’s contract, converting $4.25 million in salary to a bonus.

McKinney is under contract through 2027 after signing a four-year deal with Green Bay in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

In 2025, McKinney recorded 107 total tackles with 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and two interceptions in 16 games.