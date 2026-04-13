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Todd Monken: How do Browns change the narrative? Win. Winning changes everything.

  
Published April 13, 2026 04:35 AM

New Browns head coach Todd Monken is well aware of what people think of his franchise. And he says there’s only one way to change the narrative.

Asked how he can change the perception that things always go wrong for the Browns, Monken said the only way is to win.

“Winning. It changes everything,” Monken said. “Winning changes everything, right? I told the coaches that the other day, right? Or playing well. How does a player stop the narrative? Play well. How do we stop the narrative on offense? Score. How do you stop the narrative of winning? Win. It’s pretty freaking simple, right? I mean, is that not in life in general, right? There’s a narrative out there that you’re not a good husband. Well, change, be a good husband, right? All that’s part of it, right? Change the narrative. Become that. That’s what we have to do. It’s real simple.”

Cleveland hasn’t had a head coach finish his tenure with a winning record since Marty Schottenheimer went 44-27 from 1984 to 1988. The narrative has been around for a long time, and Monken knows there’s only one way to change it.