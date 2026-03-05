 Skip navigation
Commanders agree to terms on one-year deal with Drake Jackson

  
Published March 5, 2026 09:26 AM

Defensive end Drake Jackson will be sticking around Washington in 2026.

Jackson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client has agreed to terms on a new contract with the Commanders. It is a one-year extension with no other terms disclosed.

Jackson signed with the Commanders last October and went on injured reserve to continue recovering from a patellar tendon surgery he had to repair a 2023 injury. He returned to play in the final three games of the season and recorded three tackles.

The 49ers drafted Jackson in the second round in 2022 and he had six sacks in 23 games before injuring his knee. He missed the entire 2024 season as a result and will try for his first full season since his rookie year with the Commanders.