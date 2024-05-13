 Skip navigation
49ers promote Josh Williams to director of scouting and football operations

  
Published May 13, 2024 07:47 PM

The 49ers have promoted Josh Williams to director of scouting and football operations, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Williams joined the 49ers’ scouting department in 2011.

He initially was an assistant in the organization’s scouting department before becoming a pro personnel scout (2013-15). Williams worked five years as an area scout and the past two as a national scout.

His promotion is part of the team’s front office restructuring after the departure of assistant General Manager Adam Peters, who left in January to become the Commanders’ General Manager.

Player personnel directors Tariq Ahmad and RJ Gillen received promotions in February.