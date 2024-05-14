 Skip navigation
Inside the Antoine Winfield Jr. deal

  
Published May 13, 2024 10:47 PM

The deal between the Buccaneers and safety Antoine Winfield is real. And it’s spectacular.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, it’s a simple four-year deal that pays out $21.025 million per year.

Winfield gets $24 million in 2024, $20 million of which is in bonus money.

In 2025, Winfield receives $21 million. In 2026, he gets $19.5 million. In 2027, he receives $19.6 million, $1.5 million of which comes in the form of a roster bonus.

Of the total amount, $45 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

Winfield was due to make $17.123 million under the franchise tag in 2024. He traded that in for his four-year contract that fully guarantees significantly more than two years of the franchise tag — $17.123 million plus a 20-percent increase ($20.54 million) for 2025.

The 25-year-old Winfield will be a free agent again before his 30th birthday, setting himself up for another potentially significant deal.