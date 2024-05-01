 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deion, Shedeur Sanders go on offensive against former player who questioned Coach Prime

  
Published May 1, 2024 07:59 PM

After we dared to point out the sharp drop in attendance from the 2023 Colorado spring game to the 2024 version, the haters took their knives out — ignoring the fact that I led the charge last September to get Deion Sanders to the NFL as a head coach.

After the 3-0 start for the Buffaloes was followed by a 1-8 finish, the notion of Deion jumping to pro football seems like a pipe dream, especially since he consistently has said he doesn’t want to do it.

It’s therefore with some degree of trepidation that I dare to point out the kerfuffle that has emerged in Colorado over quotes to former Colorado safety Xavier Smith to TheAthletic.com regarding his decision to transfer. Smith said that Sanders “never even tried to get to know me,” and that Coach Prime “was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves.”

Shadeur Sanders, Colorado’s quarterback, went on the offensive, posting on X (via ESPN.com) that Smith “had to be very mid at best.”

That prompted the predictable social-media back-and-forth, culminating in: (1) Colorado receiver Kaleb Mathis posting a video of himself beating Smith in practice; (2) Smith’s new teammate at Austin Peay, Jaheim Ward, pointing out that Mathis had only 38 receiving yards in 2023; and (3) Deion Sanders re-posting Ward’s career stats with the observation, “Lawd Jesus.”

Another social-media account criticized Shedeur for attacking Smith, while also pointing out that Colorado was 4-8 in 2023.

“He will be a top 5 pick,” Deion Sanders said in response, regarding Shedeur. “Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol.”

Many folks with significant social-media followings adhere to the maxim “don’t punch down.” It’s surprising to see Shedeur and Deion roll around in the mud in response to the kind of basic blowback that goes with the territory they occupy.

Criticism is inevitable. The more sensitive someone seems to it, the more others will revel in getting the target’s goat.