Deion, Shedeur Sanders go on offensive against former player who questioned Coach Prime

After we dared to point out the sharp drop in attendance from the 2023 Colorado spring game to the 2024 version, the haters took their knives out — ignoring the fact that I led the charge last September to get Deion Sanders to the NFL as a head coach.

After the 3-0 start for the Buffaloes was followed by a 1-8 finish, the notion of Deion jumping to pro football seems like a pipe dream, especially since he consistently has said he doesn’t want to do it.

It’s therefore with some degree of trepidation that I dare to point out the kerfuffle that has emerged in Colorado over quotes to former Colorado safety Xavier Smith to TheAthletic.com regarding his decision to transfer. Smith said that Sanders “never even tried to get to know me,” and that Coach Prime “was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves.”

Shadeur Sanders, Colorado’s quarterback, went on the offensive, posting on X (via ESPN.com) that Smith “had to be very mid at best.”

That prompted the predictable social-media back-and-forth, culminating in: (1) Colorado receiver Kaleb Mathis posting a video of himself beating Smith in practice; (2) Smith’s new teammate at Austin Peay, Jaheim Ward, pointing out that Mathis had only 38 receiving yards in 2023; and (3) Deion Sanders re-posting Ward’s career stats with the observation, “Lawd Jesus.”

Another social-media account criticized Shedeur for attacking Smith, while also pointing out that Colorado was 4-8 in 2023.

“He will be a top 5 pick,” Deion Sanders said in response, regarding Shedeur. “Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol.”

Many folks with significant social-media followings adhere to the maxim “don’t punch down.” It’s surprising to see Shedeur and Deion roll around in the mud in response to the kind of basic blowback that goes with the territory they occupy.

Criticism is inevitable. The more sensitive someone seems to it, the more others will revel in getting the target’s goat.