Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over Eagles 38-35

For the second time in four years, the Chiefs are World Champions.

Kansas City defeated Philadelphia 38-35 with Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights with just eight seconds left on the clock.

With still a few ticks left, Butker squibbed the ensuing kickoff, which Kenneth Gainwell downed after returning it for 11 yards. Jalen Hurts attempted a last-second Hail Mary but the ball ended up short of the goal line for an incomplete pass.

The clock had struck 0:00 and the Chiefs had officially won another Super Bowl.

The game was back-and-forth throughout, but the Chiefs outscored the Eagles 24-11 in the second half to come away with the victory. Mahomes finished 21-of-27 passing for 182 yards with three touchdowns — good for a 131.8 passer rating. He tweaked his ankle during the first half but never missed a play.

Two of Mahomes’ three touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, and both came on a play where the receivers stopped their jet-sweep motion and ended up wide open.

Mahomes also rushed for 44 yards, including a 26-yard run.

Isiah Pacheco finished with 76 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Travis Kelce caught all six of his targets for 81 yards with a touchdown. JuJu Smith-Schuster caught seven passes for 53 yards.

Kadarius Toney caught one of Mahomes’ touchdown passes and set up rookie Skyy Moore’s touchdown with his 65-yard punt return down to the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter.

On the other side, quarterback Jalen Hurts was excellent for much of the game, finishing 27-of-38 passing for 304 yards with a touchdown. He also set a Super Bowl quarterback record with 70 yards rushing, plus three rushing touchdowns. But his fumble that linebacker Nick Bolton returned for a touchdown early in the second quarter was a critical mistake that severely cost the Eagles.

DeVonta Smith finished the game with seven catches for 100 yards. A.J. Brown had 96 yards on six catches with a TD.

Both offensive lines kept their quarterbacks clean. Mahomes was not sacked and the Eagles recorded five QB hits. The Chiefs officially recorded two sacks, but both were from Hurts running out of bounds to evade the rush. Carlos Dunlap had the only two QB hits.

With the 2022 season officially over, the 2023 season will again begin in Kansas City in September.