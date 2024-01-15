Packers upset Cowboys 48-32, leaving Jerry Jones with some large decisions

The Cowboys were gifted the NFC East title by the Eagles, giving them a chance, as the No. 2 seed, to play potentially two playoff games at home. They entered Sunday with a 16-game home winning streak.

With a great opportunity in front of them, the Cowboys did what they have done so many times since their last Super Bowl victory in 1995. They failed to show up.

Dallas not only lost but lost in embarrassing fashion, getting blown out 48-32 by a quarterback starting his first postseason game. It was not that close and never in doubt.

It leaves owner Jerry Jones with a ton of soul searching this offseason: Does he fire Mike McCarthy, who now is 1-3 the past three postseasons, including two losses at home? If he does, does he entrust the team to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, whose unit gave up the most points in a playoff game in team history? Does he commit a massive amount of money and salary cap space to Dak Prescott, who has an almost $60 million cap hit next season, threw two picks Sunday and is 2-5 in the postseason in his career?

But Sunday was about the Packers, who came into AT&T Stadium and kicked the Cowboys’ butt.

Jordan Love, making his first career playoff start, completed 16 of 21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns for a 157.2 passer rating.

Aaron Jones rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, and Romeo Doubs caught six passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Luke Musgrave and Dontayvion Wicks also had touchdown catches.

Jaire Alexander had a pick of Prescott at the Dallas 19 that led to a short touchdown drive, and Darnell Savage had a 64-yard pick-six. The Packers led 27-7 at halftime after the Cowboys scored on the final play of the half.

Prescott went 41-of-60 for 403 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, but two of the Cowboys’ touchdowns came in the fourth quarter after trailing 48-16.