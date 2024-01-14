Texans dominate Browns 45-14, advance to divisional round

The first game of the playoffs looked like it might be a shootout.

It ended up as a blowout.

The Texans took the Browns to task, defeating them 45-14 in the wild card round to advance to next week’s divisional round.

Houston and Cleveland traded blows late in the first quarter and early in the second. But Brevin Jordan’s 76-yard touchdown reception for a one-play scoring drive began Houston’s string of 35 unanswered points to finish the game.

The Browns were down 24-14 after halftime and were in Houston territory midway through the third quarter. But Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was then pressured and threw an interception to Seven Nelson, who returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.

Already down 17, things went from bad to worse for Flacco on Cleveland’s next drive as he threw another pick six. This time Christian Harris picked off a fourth-and-2 pass and took it 36 yards to the house.

The Texans closed out the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run from Devin Singletary early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was excellent in his postseason debut, completing 16-of-21 passes for 274 yards with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 157.2 — just below the maximum of 158.3. With the game well out of reach, head coach DeMeco Ryans inserted Davis Mills into the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Stroud’s three touchdowns tied a playoff rookie record. He also became the first first-round rookie to win a playoff game since Mark Sanchez in 2009.

Nico Collins led with six catches for 96 yards with a touchdown, as Stroud found seven different receivers.

Houston had 14 first downs, but picked up 356 yards on Cleveland’s defense that finished No. 1 in yards allowed this season. The Texans averaged 8.1 yards per play.

The Browns led the league in turnovers and that certainly was a significant factor in the loss. Flacco finished the game…

David Njoku led with seven catches for 93 yards. Amari Cooper finished with four receptions for 59 yards.

The Browns run game was not a factor, as Kareem Hunt led with 26 yards on eight carries. He scored both of Cleveland’s touchdowns — the first on a 1-yard run and the second on an 11-yard shovel pass.

With the win, the Texans will move on to the divisional round. But they won’t know who they’ll play and where until after Monday’s game between the Steelers and Bills.

The Browns’ improbable season now comes to an end after the club won 11 games to make it to the playoffs for just the third time since returning to the league in 1999.