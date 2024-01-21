Lamar Jackson’s four touchdowns lead Ravens to 34-10 victory over Texans

The Texans and Ravens were tied 10-10 at halftime in their divisional-round matchup.

But Baltimore was overwhelming in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered to defeat Houston 34-10.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was as special as ever. As noted by Ryan Mink of the team’s website, he became the first player in league history to record two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and 100 yards rushing with a passer rating of over 100 in a single game — regular season or playoffs.

He tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nelson Agholor to make the score 10-3 with 9:14 in the second quarter. Then he rushed for a 15-yard TD to open the second half, giving the Ravens a 17-10 lead. He then hit Isaiah Likely with a 15-yard touchdown with 14:23 left in the fourth quarter to make the score 24-10.

Jackson put in the dagger with an 8-yard run with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter to put the team up by 21.

Justin Tucker nailed his second field goal of the game to give the Ravens their final points.

Jackson finished 16-of-22 for 152 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, plus 11 carries for 100 yards with two TDs.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Jackson is the fifth different player with two touchdown passes and two rushing scores in a playoff game, joining Hall of Famer Otto Graham — who did it twice — Jay Cutler, Colin Kaepernick, and Cam Newton.

Baltimore had 95 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 229. The club had 352 total yards.

The Ravens’ defense was just as dominant, holding Houston to 10 first downs and 213 yards. Houston’s run game was shut down, reaching just 38 yards.

C.J. Stroud finished 19-of-33 for 175 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. While he wasn’t sacked, he was pressured heavily throughout the game.

Houston scored on a 50-yard field goal and Steven Sims took a 67-yard punt return to the house midway through the second quarter. But once the game turned to the second half, it was all Baltimore.

The Ravens will now host the AFC Championship Game next week, playing the winner of Chiefs-Bills on Sunday evening.