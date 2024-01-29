Marquez Valdes-Scantling finds his redemption in game-clinching catch

For the first time all season, the Chiefs didn’t have a dropped pass. They also had some spectacular catches, from Travis Kelce’s diving catch and his touchdown while falling backward into the end zone to Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s game-clincher while falling flat on his back.

It was redemption for Valdes-Scantling, who had a rough regular season.

“That’s it, man. Football is gonna be highs and lows,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “As a perfectionist, you always want to make every single play. But in this game of football, it’s nearly impossible to make every play. You would love to. But being able to stay even — stay working — is having my faith in the man up top.”

The Chiefs faced a third-and-nine from their own 46 with 2:19 remaining and the Ravens out of timeouts. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked coach Andy Reid to put the ball in his hands, and Reid did.

The Chiefs correctly predicted a zero blitz by the Ravens, and they knew Baltimore would blanket Kelce. Valdes-Scantling beat Arthur Maulet for a 32-yard gain to ice the game.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl,” Valdes-Scantling said. “That was it. I knew we needed one first down to get us to the goal, and they trusted me to go get one.”

Late in a 21-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 11, Valdes-Scantling dropped a deep ball from Mahomes that might have been a game-winning touchdown. But Valdes-Scantling has been at his best when it’s mattered the most.

He made two catches for 62 yards in the divisional round win over the Bills and added two more for 38 yards against the Ravens.

“That kid, he’s taken a beating here,” Reid said after the game. “And he was able to just hang in there and battle.”

Valdes-Scantling said he never lost faith after his drop against the Eagles.

“I want to make every play. That was a tough one I feel like I should have made, and I didn’t,” Valdes-Scantling said. “But no harm no foul, because we’re gonna be going to Vegas.”

Mahomes said he always maintained confidence in Valdes-Scantling, and Valdes-Scantling made that confidence pay off in the biggest moment of the Chiefs’ season so far.