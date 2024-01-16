Sunday’s game in Detroit is the most expensive divisional round ticket ever

Detroit fans haven’t seen a divisional round playoff game in 32 years, and they’re willing to pay a pretty penny to be there on Sunday.

The average ticket price on the secondary market for Sunday’s Buccaneers-Lions game is $1,186, according to TickPick.com. That blows away any price for any divisional round playoff game, ever.

The highest-priced divisional round game previously was last year’s 49ers-Cowboys game in Dallas at $605, or about half the price of this year’s Lions game, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Currently the cheapest seat available anywhere inside Ford Field on Sunday is more than $700.

Sunday night’s Rams-Lions game was also the most expensive wild card round ticket ever. Lions fans made their voices heard in that game, and have been credited with the fact that the Rams blew two timeouts in the second half because they couldn’t get their plays called in time to avoid a delay of game penalty. Lions fans are hoping to give their team a similar home-field advantage this week.