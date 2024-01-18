How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s NFL Playoff Divisional Round game

It’s the Buccaneers vs Lions this Sunday afternoon on NBC and Peacock in a Divisional Round thriller at Ford Field. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with Football Night in America. Kick off is at 3:00 PM. See below for everything you need to know about the Buccaneers vs Lions Divisional Round game.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the Divisional Round with a 32-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, when Mayfield became the franchise’s first quarterback to hit 300 passing yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game. The 6th-year QB signed a 1-year $4 million dollar deal with the Bucs last March that had a maximum value of $8.5 million dollars with incentives. He’s already cashed in on $2.85 million in incentives so far and can make another $750,000, with $250,000 coming from each playoff win in which he takes at least 75 percent of the snaps.

Prior to competing for and earning the starting QB job for Tampa Bay this season, Mayfield spent four seasons with the Browns (2018-2022), and had a brief stint with both the Panthers and Rams (2022-2023) where he finished 1-5 as a starter in Carolina, and 1-3 as a starter in L.A.

Sunday’s match up marks Tampa Bay’s third appearance in the Divisional Round in the last four years.

Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions earned the franchise’s first playoff win in 32 years with a 24-23 victory over the Rams on Saturday, now they stand just two wins shy of making their first Super Bowl appearance in Lions’ history.

QB Jared Goff has had one of the best years of his career passing for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns during the regular season. Those were his highest numbers since being acquired by the Lions in 2021. In Saturday’s win, Goff completed 22-of-27 for 277 passing yards and a touchdown.

Prior to being traded to the Lions ahead of the 2021 season, Goff spent five seasons with the LA Rams, who selected him 1st overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was named to two Pro Bowls and reached the playoffs three times with the Rams, including a trip to Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 season, where the Rams lost 13-3 to the Patriots.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions:

When: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Time: 3:00 PM ET (pregame coverage at 2:00 pm ET

3:00 PM ET (pregame coverage at 2:00 pm ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

